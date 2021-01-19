Hutchinson was recalled from the AHL to the taxi squad Tuesday, TSN reports.
The Maple Leafs lost Aaron Dell on waivers to the Devils on Monday, so Hutchinson will serve as the No. 3 goalie behind Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell moving forward. Hutchinson has made 127 NHL appearances, posting a .905 save percentage and a 2.80 GAA.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Clears waivers and off to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returning to Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Falls in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: In goal for Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Evens series with Game 6 win•