Hutchinson was sent to the taxi squad and brought back to the active roster prior to Monday's game against Vancouver according to CBS Sports.
The Maple Leafs are simply moving Hutchinson back and forth for salary cap purposes but he'll still be the backup as long as Jack Campbell (leg) is out. The 30-year-old netminder hasn't seen any game action yet this season.
