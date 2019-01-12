Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Defending cage Saturday

Hutchinson will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Bruins, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson will prepare for his fifth start as a Maple Leaf, as traditional starter Frederik Andersen was unable to practice due to an illness. The former is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage since being traded from the Panthers on Dec. 29. His next challenger is a Bruins team that ranks 17th in the league in scoring at 2.89 goals per game.