Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Delivers in overtime

Hutchinson made 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators.

After a horrible start to the season, Hutch has delivered a 4-2 record. His two losses came in relief. Goaltending has been the Leafs' Achilles heel all season. And while Hutchinson has delivered solid performances of late, there's always a chance the Leafs will find a more reliable backup to spell Frederik Andersen.