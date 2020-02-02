Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Delivers in overtime
Hutchinson made 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Senators.
After a horrible start to the season, Hutch has delivered a 4-2 record. His two losses came in relief. Goaltending has been the Leafs' Achilles heel all season. And while Hutchinson has delivered solid performances of late, there's always a chance the Leafs will find a more reliable backup to spell Frederik Andersen.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Takes loss in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up three in relief•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.