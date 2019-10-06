Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Disastrous third period
Hutchinson made 37 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday night.
His teammates gave him a 4-1 lead at the 5:16 mark of the third. But Hutchinson gave up four goals, including three shorthanded, in under 10 minutes. Coach Mike Babcock has little patience for poor performances from back-up goalies, so Hutch had better get his game together fast or he won't see much playing time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Best game of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Re-signs with Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.