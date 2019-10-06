Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Disastrous third period

Hutchinson made 37 saves in a 6-5 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday night.

His teammates gave him a 4-1 lead at the 5:16 mark of the third. But Hutchinson gave up four goals, including three shorthanded, in under 10 minutes. Coach Mike Babcock has little patience for poor performances from back-up goalies, so Hutch had better get his game together fast or he won't see much playing time.