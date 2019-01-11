Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Doesn't blow early lead
Hutchinson made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.
The Maple Leafs spotted their fill-in goalie a three-goal lead in the opening frame, but things got a bit dicey for Hutchinson after the hosts got two back in the second period. He buckled down in the third to secure the win, his third of the season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Mauled by Preds•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod for Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blanks Canucks for first Leafs win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Performs admirably•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...