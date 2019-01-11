Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Doesn't blow early lead

Hutchinson made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

The Maple Leafs spotted their fill-in goalie a three-goal lead in the opening frame, but things got a bit dicey for Hutchinson after the hosts got two back in the second period. He buckled down in the third to secure the win, his third of the season.

