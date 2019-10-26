Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Drawing start Saturday

Hutchinson will protect the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Canadiens, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hutchinson will be making his fourth start and fifth overall appearance of the year. The 29-year-old has a 0-2-1 record, a 4.02 GAA and an .890 save percentage this year. The Canadiens are a tough draw, averaging 3.5 goals-per-game this season, which ranks fifth in the league, which could make it a tough appearance for Hutchinson.