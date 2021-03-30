Hutchinson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Hutchinson was beaten by Darnell Nurse on a 2-on-1 for the game-winner just 17 second into extra time, only moments after Toronto's Auston Matthews had been stymied on a point-blank chance at the other end of the ice. Hutchinson, who was giving Jack Campbell a night off between the pipes, fell to 3-2-1 on the year with a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage.