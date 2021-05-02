Hutchinson was returned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Hutchinson served as backup to David Rittich on Thursday to give Jack Campbell some rest. With Campbell ready to go, Hutchinson is back on the taxi squad.
