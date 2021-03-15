Hutchinson allowed two goals on three shots before he was replaced by Frederik Andersen in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Not much went right for Hutchinson, who allowed his two goals against in a span of seven seconds. One positive: he avoided the loss, as the Maple Leafs covered his damage. The 31-year-old has allowed 12 goals on 154 shots for a .922 save percentage in six appearances. Hutchinson will likely continue to see only minimal action with Andersen as the unquestioned starter in Toronto.