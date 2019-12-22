Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Earns first win of season
Hutchinson made 29 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.
It was his first win of the season and the Leafs' first from a goalie other than Frederik Andersen. Hutch had to be sharp right out of the gate -- his teammates surrendered a breakaway just 35 seconds into the game. But it didn't take long for fans to start chanting "Let's go Hutch." Hutchinson isn't fantasy worthy, but it sure was nice to watch him get the monkey off his back.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: May not get starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In line for Wednesday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rattled by Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Ascends to top level•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.