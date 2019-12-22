Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Earns first win of season

Hutchinson made 29 saves Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

It was his first win of the season and the Leafs' first from a goalie other than Frederik Andersen. Hutch had to be sharp right out of the gate -- his teammates surrendered a breakaway just 35 seconds into the game. But it didn't take long for fans to start chanting "Let's go Hutch." Hutchinson isn't fantasy worthy, but it sure was nice to watch him get the monkey off his back.