Hutchinson kicked out 21 shots Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime win against the Flames.

Hutchinson was pitching a shutout until Calgary's Andrew Mangiapane broke a scoreless tie with just 3:27 left in regulation. Toronto's William Nylander responded with the game-tying and game-winning goals to hand Hutchinson his second win in three starts this season. The 30-year-old has performed admirably in his two starts since No. 1 starter Frederik Andersen went down with a lower-body injury, and he'll presumably remain Toronto's go-to netminder as long as Andersen and Jack Campbell (leg) remain sidelined.