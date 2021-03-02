Hutchinson posted a 31-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Hutchinson started with Frederik Andersen (lower body) and Jack Campbell (undisclosed) sidelined. The 30-year-old Hutchinson didn't disappoint, as the Maple Leafs blanked the Oilers for the second straight game. This was his first shutout since Jan. 4, 2020 and just the sixth of his career. Hutchinson is 3-1-0 with only seven goals allowed on 123 shots in four appearances this season. With Andersen close to a return, Hutchinson's time as the No. 1 goalie isn't likely to last long.