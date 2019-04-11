Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1
Hutchinson (personal) is not expected to be available for Game 1 versus host Boston on Thursday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Hutchinson's wife is expected to give birth soon, so the Maple Leafs called up Garret Sparks from AHL Toronto ahead of the playoff opener. At least we now know the pecking order among Toronto goalies behind No. 1 Frederik Andersen as the Buds get set to take on a team that knocked them out of the playoffs in this same round last year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Doesn't blow early lead•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...