Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1

Hutchinson (personal) is not expected to be available for Game 1 versus host Boston on Thursday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Hutchinson's wife is expected to give birth soon, so the Maple Leafs called up Garret Sparks from AHL Toronto ahead of the playoff opener. At least we now know the pecking order among Toronto goalies behind No. 1 Frederik Andersen as the Buds get set to take on a team that knocked them out of the playoffs in this same round last year.