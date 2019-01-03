Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Thursday

Hutchinson, who was recalled from AHL Toronto earlier Thursday, is expected to serve as the Maple Leafs' starting goaltender later in the day against the Wild, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

With Thursday's game starting at 2 p.m. EST, the Maple Leafs didn't hold an extensive morning skate, but all signs point to Hutchinson being between the pipes after Frederik Andersen (groin) and Kasimir Kaskisuo were both skating with the main group. Andersen was shifted to injured reserve earlier in the day while his top backup, Garret Sparks (head) is being evaluated for a concussion, tentatively leaving Hutchinson as the top healthy option on the depth chart. Hutchinson's prior four appearances this season came with the Panthers, with the 28-year-old going 1-1-2 with a 4.18 GAA and .839 save percentage in those outings.