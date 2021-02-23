Hutchinson kicked out 30 of 33 shots Monday in a 3-0 loss to Calgary.

The 30-year-old was making just his second appearance of the season with No. 1 starter Frederik Andersen scratched due to a lower-body injury. Hutchinson was unable to squeeze a point shot on Sam Bennett's rebound goal in the first period, and Calgary's third goal also came on a rebound. This a situation to keep an eye on until more is known about Andersen's status. Toronto is already without Jack Campbell (leg) and if Hutchinson is pressed into the starting role for any length of time, fantasy managers should avoid if possible. He had an .886 save percentage in 15 games (11 starts) with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21.