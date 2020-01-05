Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up

Hutchinson made 33 saves Saturday in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Islanders.

It's his third straight win. Hutch has finally started to show some promise as a backup. The start was notable because it was the first time this season that the Leafs rolled their number two guy in a situation that wasn't a back-to-back. Hutchinson isn't a go-to every time he's in the blue paint just yet, but this is a good start. Especially with the Leafs playing well.