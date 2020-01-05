Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Finally warming up
Hutchinson made 33 saves Saturday in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Islanders.
It's his third straight win. Hutch has finally started to show some promise as a backup. The start was notable because it was the first time this season that the Leafs rolled their number two guy in a situation that wasn't a back-to-back. Hutchinson isn't a go-to every time he's in the blue paint just yet, but this is a good start. Especially with the Leafs playing well.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Earns first win of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: May not get starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.