Hutchinson made 34 saves in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Hutch left Toronto last season with his tail between his legs and fans tossing debris his way. But they were cheering them on from their homes on Thursday night -- he played a strong game and got his his first win of the season. The first goal got away from Hutchinson, but otherwise, he was solid and his teammates gave him a buffer early in the game. Hopefully, Hutchinson can keep up the solid work to allow Frederik Andersen some rest over the next while. If so, he's a solid daily play behind a powerful Toronto offense.