Hutchinson will start Wednesday's game against Calgary, Derek Wills of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hutchinson will once again be backed up by Joseph Woll, as Frederik Andersen (lower body) will sit out a second consecutive game. The little-used backup will hope for a better result in this rematch of Monday's loss, though goaltending was far from Toronto's biggest problem in that one, as Hutchinson set aside 30 shots in the 3-0 loss.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Falls to Flames in rare start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: First win of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Making season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Dances between levels•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Shuffles between levels•