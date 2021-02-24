Hutchinson will start Wednesday's game against Calgary, Derek Wills of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hutchinson will once again be backed up by Joseph Woll, as Frederik Andersen (lower body) will sit out a second consecutive game. The little-used backup will hope for a better result in this rematch of Monday's loss, though goaltending was far from Toronto's biggest problem in that one, as Hutchinson set aside 30 shots in the 3-0 loss.