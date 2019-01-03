Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets call versus Wild

Hutchinson, as expected, will tend the twine for Thursday's home game versus Minnesota, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Hutchinson will make his first appearance in goal for the Maple Leafs due to injuries to Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion). The 28-year-old netminder went 1-1-2 with a .839 saver percentage in four outings for the Panthers this season before being traded to Toronto.