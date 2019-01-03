Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets call versus Wild
Hutchinson, as expected, will tend the twine for Thursday's home game versus Minnesota, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Hutchinson will make his first appearance in goal for the Maple Leafs due to injuries to Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion). The 28-year-old netminder went 1-1-2 with a .839 saver percentage in four outings for the Panthers this season before being traded to Toronto.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Likely starter Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Heads back to Canada•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Called up•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped down to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...