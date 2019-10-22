Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets nod against Boston
Hutchinson will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game against the Bruins, NHL.com's Matt Kalman reports.
Hutchinson has been pretty shaky in limited action this season, posting an 0-1-1 record while registering a sub-par 3.98 GAA and .886 save percentage in three appearances. The 29-year-old will look to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Bostom team that's averaging 2.75 goals per game through eight contests this campaign, 20th in the NHL.
More News
