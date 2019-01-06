Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod for Monday
Hutchinson will start in the home net Monday versus the Predators, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hutchinson is coming off a 28-save shutout versus the Canucks and will be rewarded with his third straight start. That likely means Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion) will stay on the shelf while Kasimir Kaskisuo is expected to be recalled as Hutchinson's backup. This will be Hutchinson's toughest start so far since the Preds have won three of four games while averaging 4.25 goals in the process.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blanks Canucks for first Leafs win•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Performs admirably•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets call versus Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Likely starter Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...