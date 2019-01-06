Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod for Monday

Hutchinson will start in the home net Monday versus the Predators, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hutchinson is coming off a 28-save shutout versus the Canucks and will be rewarded with his third straight start. That likely means Frederik Andersen (groin) and Garret Sparks (concussion) will stay on the shelf while Kasimir Kaskisuo is expected to be recalled as Hutchinson's backup. This will be Hutchinson's toughest start so far since the Preds have won three of four games while averaging 4.25 goals in the process.