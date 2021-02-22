Hutchinson will guard the cage in Monday's home contest against the Flames.

Frederik Andersen was a late scratch with a lower-body issue so Hutchinson will step up to plate. The 30-year-old allowed three shots on 37 shots in a Feb. 18 win over the Senators, his first NHL appearance of the season. He'll look to start out 2-0-0 against a Calgary squad that averages 2.56 goals per game.