Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod versus Devils
Hutchinson will be between the pipes against New Jersey on the road Friday, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.
Hutchinson earned his first win of the year in his previous outing, as he made 29 of 30 saves versus the Red Wings on Saturday. Having defeated the league's worst offense (2.16 goals per game), the netminder will take the first game of the Leafs' back-to-back and square off with the Devils' No. 30 ranked offense (2.50 goals per game). The decision also gives starter Frederik Andersen one more day of rest, as he figures to tend the twine at home versus the Rangers on Saturday.
