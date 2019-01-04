Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod

Hutchinson will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hutchinson wasn't great in his Maple Leafs debut Thursday against Minnesota, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 28-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his second victory of the season in a home matchup with a Canucks club that will likely be without their leading scorer Elias Pettersson (lower body).