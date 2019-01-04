Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod
Hutchinson will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hutchinson wasn't great in his Maple Leafs debut Thursday against Minnesota, surrendering four goals on 34 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 28-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and pick up his second victory of the season in a home matchup with a Canucks club that will likely be without their leading scorer Elias Pettersson (lower body).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Performs admirably•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets call versus Wild•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Likely starter Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Heads back to Canada•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...