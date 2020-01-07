Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gives up three in relief
Hutchinson replaced Frederik Andersen on Monday and allowed three goals on 13 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers.
Coming off a win, Hutchinson was meant to have the night off but was called into action after Andersen struggled early. The Maple Leafs' backup did not fare much better than their starter, as Toronto spent most of the game chasing Oilers players all around the ice. Considering how much Andersen has played this year, don't expect to see Hutchinson back between the pipes anytime soon. The Dane likely faces Winnipeg on Wednesday and Toronto doesn't play back-to-back games until Feb. 7 and 8.
