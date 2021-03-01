Hutchinson will patrol the crease for Monday's road clash with Edmonton, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutchinson is sporting a 2-1-0 record and 2.36 GAA in his three appearances this season and could see additional action as both Jack Campbell (undisclosed) and Frederik Andersen (lower body) are banged up.
