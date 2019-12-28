Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win

Hutchinson made 24 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.

It wasn't pretty, but Hutchinson played just well enough to get the game to extra time, when the Devils' Damon Severson gifted the Leafs' No. 2 netminder with his second win of the season on a own goal that was credited to William Nylander. Hutchinson's 4.03 GAA and .883 save percentage remain shaky, however, and he'll be a risky fantasy option on the rare occasions Frederik Andersen gets a breather.