Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Hangs on for OT win
Hutchinson made 24 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Devils.
It wasn't pretty, but Hutchinson played just well enough to get the game to extra time, when the Devils' Damon Severson gifted the Leafs' No. 2 netminder with his second win of the season on a own goal that was credited to William Nylander. Hutchinson's 4.03 GAA and .883 save percentage remain shaky, however, and he'll be a risky fantasy option on the rare occasions Frederik Andersen gets a breather.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Gets starting nod versus Devils•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Earns first win of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: May not get starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In line for Wednesday start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rattled by Sabres•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.