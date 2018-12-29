Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Heads back to Canada

The Panthers traded Hutchinson to Toronto in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

The Panthers are set in net with Roberto Luongo and James Reimer, but the Maple Leafs need depth in their system since Freddie Andersen (groin) is considered day-to-day. Hutchinson has spent most of his time this season with AHL Springfield, as he has a brutal .839 save percentage in four NHL games this year. Expect him to report to AHL Toronto to start off.