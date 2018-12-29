Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Heads back to Canada
The Panthers traded Hutchinson to Toronto in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.
The Panthers are set in net with Roberto Luongo and James Reimer, but the Maple Leafs need depth in their system since Freddie Andersen (groin) is considered day-to-day. Hutchinson has spent most of his time this season with AHL Springfield, as he has a brutal .839 save percentage in four NHL games this year. Expect him to report to AHL Toronto to start off.
More News
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Bumped down to AHL•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Called up•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Shipped down to minors•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Yanked from Tuesday's game•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Between pipes against Rangers•
-
Panthers' Michael Hutchinson: Loses in OT•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...