Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Friday
Hutchinson will get the starting nod for Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
Barring a disastrous outing, Hutchinson appears to have secured the No. 2 spot behind Frederik Andersen heading into the 2019-20 campaign. Considering Andersen has reached the 60-game mark in each of the previous three seasons, the 28-year-old Hutchinson will be hard pressed to play in more than 25-30 contests.
