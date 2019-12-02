Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In line for Wednesday start
Hutchinson will start Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Hutchinson gets the second leg of Toronto's back-to-back set, with Frederik Andersen taking on the Flyers on Tuesday. The backup goalie has been awful this season, failing to notch a win in seven appearances while posting a 4.55 GAA and .876 save percentage. Expect plenty of Colorado stacks in DFS.
