Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Lands on waiver wire

Hutchinson was placed on waivers by the Leafs on Thursday, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.

Considering Hutchinson is sporting a 4-9-1 record and disastrous 3.66 GAA in his 15 appearances this season, it would be surprising to see a team claim him. With the organization acquiring Jack Campbell from the Kings, Hutchinson likely has seen his last NHL action this season, barring additional injuries to Campbell or Frederik Andersen.

