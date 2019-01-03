Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Likely starter Thursday
Hutchinson was recalled from the AHL and is likely to start Thursday against Minnesota with Garret Sparks and Federik Andersen injured, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kasimir Kaskisuo and Hutchinson were recalled from the minors with Toronto's top two goalies sidelined. Both could get some work in the short term if Sparks and Andersen remain sidelined.
