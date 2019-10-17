Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loses in D.C.
Hutchinson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss in Washington.
The Leafs staked Hutchinson to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but they watched it disappear, as the hosts responded by scoring the next four goals. The start of the 2019-20 season has been unkind to Toronto's backup netminder. With an 0-1-1 record, a 3.98 GAA and an .886 save percentage, Mike Babcock is going to have a tough time trusting Hutchinson if he continues to turn in performances like the one we saw Wednesday in Washington.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Slated to face Washington•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Disastrous third period•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Slated for Saturday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Best game of preseason•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Blue-paint bound Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.