Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loses in nation's capital

Hutchinson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss in Washington.

The Leafs staked Hutchinson to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but they watched it disappear, as the hosts responded by scoring the next four goals. The start of the 2019-20 season has been unkind to Toronto's backup netminder. With an 0-1-1 record, a 3.98 GAA and an .886 save percentage, Mike Babcock is going to have a tough time trusting Hutchinson if he continues to turn in performances like the one we saw Wednesday in Washington.