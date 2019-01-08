Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Mauled by Preds

Hutchinson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Predators.

He didn't get a whole lot of help from an uncharacteristically lethargic Toronto squad, but Hutchinson also didn't do much to keep his team in the game after Mattias Ekholm beat him on the power play early in the second period. While his shutout Saturday against an undermanned Vancouver squad was nice, the 28-year-old has given up four goals in each of his other two starts, and his time with the Leafs likely won't last too much longer.