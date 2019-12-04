Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: May not get starting nod

Hutchinson, who was set to get the start against Colorado on Wednesday, could see the game go to starter Frederik Andersen instead, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

The Maple Leafs are heading into the second game of a back-to-back, so it would be a little surprising to see Andersen take both games, especially after getting shelled to the tune of five goals allowed on 28 shots (.821 save percentage). Still, new coach Sheldon Keefe could be trying to get his No. 1 going, which will come at the expense of Hutchinson, who may not get another look until Toronto's next back-to-back Dec. 20/21 versus the Rangers and Red Wings, respectively.