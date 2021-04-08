Hutchinson was designated for the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Hutchinson should be back on the active roster for Saturday's game against the Senators if Frederik Andersen (lower body) is still out. The 31-year-old Hutchinson sports a .919 save percentage and a 4-2-1 record this year.
