Hutchinson was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
With the arrival of David Rittich via trade from the Flames, Hutchinson shouldn't be expected to see much more NHL playing time this season. The 31-year-old goalie will likely stick on the taxi squad as depth until Frederik Andersen (lower body) can return.
