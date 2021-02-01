Hutchinson was designated for the taxi squad Sunday, TSN reports.
It's a paper move for Hutchinson who figures to continue serving as the backup behind Frederik Andersen while Jack Campbell (leg) is unavailable. Hutchinson figures to be promoted to the active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to active roster•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Called up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Clears waivers and off to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returning to Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Falls in overtime•