Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Pegged for Saturday's start
Hutchinson will tend the home twine in Saturday's game against the Islanders, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This is the first time Hutchinson starts without back-to-back games. Frederik Andersen has been a workhorse this season, so they'll need Hutchinson down the stretch to keep Andersen fresh for playoffs. Hutchinson is tough to rely on for fantasy purposes, as he's accrued an .883 save percentage, 4.03 GAA and 2-5-1 record.
