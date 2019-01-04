Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Performs admirably

Hutchinson permitted four goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 home loss to the Wild.

This was a strong performance for Hutchinson considering that he was making his Maple Leafs debut and hadn't played since Oct. 23 with the Panthers. Frederik Andersen is trying to overcome a groin injury and No. 2 netminder Garret Sparks is under concussion protocol, so Hutchinson may split goaltending duties with undrafted Finn Kasmir Kaskisuo in the interim.