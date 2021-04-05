Hutchinson stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Hutchinson gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but he was perfect over the final 40 minutes to allow the Maple Leafs to make the comeback. The 31-year-old improved to 4-2-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage in eight appearances. It's expected Hutchinson will be the backup to Jack Campbell for Monday's rematch in Calgary.