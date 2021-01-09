The Maple Leafs waived Hutchinson on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hutchinson has several goaltenders ahead of him on the organizational depth chart, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 30-year-old backstop is likely destined for taxi-squad or minor-league duties in 2020-21.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Returning to Toronto•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Falls in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: In goal for Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Evens series with Game 6 win•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Set for Game 6 start•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Picks up win Monday•