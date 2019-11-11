Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers
Hutchinson was waived by the Maple Leafs on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
After going winless in six appearances, in which he registered a disastrous 4.44 GAA and .879 save percentage, the decision to waive Hutchinson shouldn't come as a surprise. If the 29-year-old clears, he figures to be reassigned to AHL Toronto while Kasimir Kaskisuo would be the most likely replacement as the No. 2 behind Frederik Andersen.
