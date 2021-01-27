The Maple Leafs promoted Hutchinson from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday, per TSN.
Jack Campbell is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a leg injury, so Hutchinson will take over as Toronto's No. 2 netminder for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old backstop compiled a 5-9-1 record while posting a 3.47 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 16 appearances split between the Maple Leafs and the Avalanche last season.
