Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club

Hutchinson was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Hutchinson holds a 16-8-5 record through 31 appearances while posting a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage in the minors this season. The Ontario native now requires waivers if he were to be sent back to the Marlies. The Leafs likely wanted to bolster some depth of rested goalies with a quick turnaround Saturday.