Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club
Hutchinson was recalled by the Maple Leafs on Friday.
Hutchinson holds a 16-8-5 record through 31 appearances while posting a 2.85 GAA and .909 save percentage in the minors this season. The Ontario native now requires waivers if he were to be sent back to the Marlies. The Leafs likely wanted to bolster some depth of rested goalies with a quick turnaround Saturday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Loaned to AHL Marlies•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Doesn't blow early lead•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: In goal Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Mauled by Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...