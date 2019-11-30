Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rattled by Sabres
Hutchinson stopped 30 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.
Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hutchinson got staked to a 2-0 lead early in the second period but then proceeded to allow four straight goals, and the Leafs were never able to close the gap. The 29-year-old remains winless on the year, going 0-5-1 with an atrocious 4.55 GAA and .876 save percentage, and this latest performance will likely encourage Toronto to keep looking for other options to back up Frederik Andersen.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Ascends to top level•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Placed on waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Struggles persist versus Blackhawks•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Too many goals get past again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.