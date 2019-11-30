Play

Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Rattled by Sabres

Hutchinson stopped 30 shots in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hutchinson got staked to a 2-0 lead early in the second period but then proceeded to allow four straight goals, and the Leafs were never able to close the gap. The 29-year-old remains winless on the year, going 0-5-1 with an atrocious 4.55 GAA and .876 save percentage, and this latest performance will likely encourage Toronto to keep looking for other options to back up Frederik Andersen.

