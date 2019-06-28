Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Re-signs with Toronto

Hutchinson signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Maple Leafs that will pay him $700,000, Sporting News Canada reports.

Hutchinson served as a minor-league and backup goalie for Toronto last season. By inking Hutchinson to a one-way deal Toronto could be indicating they view him as a primary backup option at goalie for the upcoming season.

