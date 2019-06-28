Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Re-signs with Toronto
Hutchinson signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Maple Leafs that will pay him $700,000, Sporting News Canada reports.
Hutchinson served as a minor-league and backup goalie for Toronto last season. By inking Hutchinson to a one-way deal Toronto could be indicating they view him as a primary backup option at goalie for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Back with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Won't dress for Game 2•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Effectively ruled out for Game 1•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Tending to personal matter•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Hutchinson: Promoted to parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...