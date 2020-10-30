Hutchinson signed a two-year, two-way contract with Toronto on Friday.
Hutchinson rejoins the Leafs having been shipped to Colorado in a deadline deal back in February. The netminder was called into action for the Avs during the postseason due to injuries and posted a 2-1 record and 2.75 GAA in four outings. With Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell already set to make the Leafs' 23-man roster, Hutchinson will no doubt start the year with AHL Toronto where he will likely split time with Aaron Dell, assuming Dell clears waivers whenever he is moved down.
More News
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Falls in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: In goal for Game 7•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Evens series with Game 6 win•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Set for Game 6 start•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Picks up win Monday•
-
Avalanche's Michael Hutchinson: Draws Game 5 start•